University of Maryland Foundation Inc. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.30. 1,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

