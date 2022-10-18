Unizen (ZCX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.85 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,352.82 or 0.27549439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010760 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

