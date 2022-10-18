VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. 19,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

