Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Resource Planning Group’s 6th Largest Position

Resource Planning Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,598,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

