Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.67. 132,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.51 and its 200-day moving average is $241.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.