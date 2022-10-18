Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.