Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.33. 13,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

