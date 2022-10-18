Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.98. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,310. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.76.

