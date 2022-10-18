Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,537,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. 1,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
