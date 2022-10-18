Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,537,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. 1,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.