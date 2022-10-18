Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $341.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,598. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

