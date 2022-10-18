Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.44. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,834. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

