Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $37.37 million and $3.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

