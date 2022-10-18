Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

VZ stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

