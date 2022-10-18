Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 6.3 %

VRT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.