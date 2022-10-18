VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Hits $688,885.28

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $688,885.28 and $244.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.