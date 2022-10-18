VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CSF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

