VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
CSF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $66.64.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.