VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle Buys 8,234 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $51,462.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 575,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VOXX International Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 5,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

About VOXX International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

