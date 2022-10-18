Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Voyager Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

Voyager Metals Company Profile

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

