Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $105.04 million and approximately $41.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00022630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00056169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022795 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.55007875 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $42,567,610.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

