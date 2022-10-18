Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Trading Up 0.6%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wake Forest Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

