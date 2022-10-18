Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,040. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

