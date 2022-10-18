Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. 95,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

