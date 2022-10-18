WAXE Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $34,686.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $82.04 or 0.00418533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.81 or 0.27707920 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010822 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.