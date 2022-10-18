WeBuy (WE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $319,179.00

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $319,179.00 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00025930 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

