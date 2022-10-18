Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYB. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

NYSE:LYB opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

