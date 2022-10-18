Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LYB. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:LYB opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
