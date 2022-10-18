Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $215.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.90. 19,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.63. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

