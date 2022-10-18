West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110,415 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $329,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.44. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average is $309.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.92 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

