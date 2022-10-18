WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $37.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.