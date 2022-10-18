WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $705,412.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $53.82 million and approximately $705,412.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

