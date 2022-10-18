Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in September

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

