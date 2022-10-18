Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

