Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
