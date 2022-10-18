WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.
