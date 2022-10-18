Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Raised to €126.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($122.45) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

WTKWY traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

