Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $816,774.14 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,425. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

