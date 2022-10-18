Wrapped BNB Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $80.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $273.17 or 0.01407703 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,352.82 or 0.27549439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,281,157 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

