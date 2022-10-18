Wrapped Velas Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $96.44 million and $9,318.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.04349269 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $17,804.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

