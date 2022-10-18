XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $390,040.00

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00010455 BTC on exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $57.41 million and $390,040.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

