Xponance Inc. Buys 2,363 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $165.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.