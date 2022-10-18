Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

