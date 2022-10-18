Xponance Inc. Has $14.17 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

