Xponance Inc. Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,952 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. 1,879,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,779,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

