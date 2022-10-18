Xponance Inc. Purchases 16,170 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 77,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

