Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,224 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,304,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

