Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 124,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

