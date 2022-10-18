Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

