Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.