XYO Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $78.44 million and $3.49 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation.

