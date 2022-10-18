YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $214.06 million and $433.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.98389289 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $550.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

