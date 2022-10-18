Zcash Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $52.23 or 0.00266329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $809.84 million and $70.37 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,505,644 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

