ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.35 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $162.35 million and approximately $186,641.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

