Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $411.39 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $411.39 million and $206.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,719,494,207 coins and its circulating supply is 13,428,027,054 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.
